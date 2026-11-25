State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,411 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.62% of NVR worth $753,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,004,324,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 44,708.9% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 90,514 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $557,058,000 after buying an additional 90,312 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $400,091,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $194,114,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in NVR by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the construction company's stock worth $147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered NVR from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVR from $5,058.00 to $4,864.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NVR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6,564.83.

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NVR Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE NVR opened at $5,862.12 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,380.03 and a 12 month high of $8,200.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,993.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6,407.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $89.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $102.77 by ($13.32). NVR had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $112.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 342.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. is a homebuilding and mortgage banking company. Through its homebuilding operations, it designs and constructs single-family homes and townhomes for buyers across a range of price points. The company markets homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes brands. Its homebuilding business serves communities in multiple regions of the United States, including the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Southeast and Midwest. NVR also provides mortgage banking and related services to homebuyers through its mortgage operations.

Further Reading

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