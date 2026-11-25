State Street Corp lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,005,944 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,981,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.26% of US Foods worth $646,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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US Foods Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of USFD opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on US Foods from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on US Foods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on US Foods from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.23.

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US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor that supplies restaurants and other foodservice businesses across the United States. Its customers include independent restaurants, healthcare and senior-care facilities, hotels, educational institutions, and government organizations. The company distributes a broad range of products, including fresh and frozen foods, meat, seafood, produce, dairy, beverages, and nonfood supplies. It also offers services and digital tools intended to help customers manage menus, purchasing, and kitchen operations.

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