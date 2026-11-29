State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG - Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,560,865 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 7,623,933 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.80% of MGIC Investment worth $195,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,467,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,074,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,059,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered MGIC Investment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 58.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm's revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. MGIC Investment's payout ratio is 21.12%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 137,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $3,596,500.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 843,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,132,296.94. This trade represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 440,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,491,183.06. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 197,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,200 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company whose principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. Its coverage helps lenders manage the risk of mortgage loans and can enable qualified borrowers to buy homes with smaller down payments. MGIC offers mortgage insurance products and related risk-management services to mortgage lenders, including coverage for individual loans and groups of loans. The company also uses reinsurance and other arrangements to manage its exposure to insured mortgages.

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