State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMNR - Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,324,296 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,160,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.55% of BitMine Immersion Technologies worth $246,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 29,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMNR. Wall Street Zen upgraded BitMine Immersion Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMNR

BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BMNR opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.80.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE:BMNR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.57) earnings per share for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 5,058.36%. The company had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. will post -3.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. BitMine Immersion Technologies's payout ratio is -0.06%.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Profile

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a digital-asset company that historically focused on Bitcoin mining and immersion-cooling technology. Its mining approach uses specialized equipment immersed in cooling fluid to manage heat and support mining operations. The company has more recently emphasized a digital-asset treasury strategy centered on Ethereum, alongside its background in mining and related infrastructure. Its activities therefore include holding and managing digital assets as well as maintaining a connection to cryptocurrency mining.

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