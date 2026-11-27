State Street Corp cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,837,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,933,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.95% of Ally Financial worth $332,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,613,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Amundi grew its position in Ally Financial by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 274,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,650,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,889,620 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $113,360,000 after purchasing an additional 190,514 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Ally Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen Patterson sold 12,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $495,918.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,619,735.65. This represents a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Ally Financial's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Ally Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ally Financial's payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc. is a digital financial services company serving consumers, businesses and automotive dealers in the United States. Its main activities include auto financing and insurance, dealer financing, and online banking. Through Ally Bank, the company offers deposit accounts and other consumer banking products. Its auto finance business provides vehicle loans and leases to customers and financing and related services to dealers. The company traces its roots to General Motors Acceptance Corporation, established in 1919, and adopted the Ally Financial name in 2010.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ally Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ally Financial wasn't on the list.

While Ally Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report