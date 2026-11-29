State Street Corp reduced its stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ - Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,672,332 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 8,997,254 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.44% of LKQ worth $197,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $1,015,096,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 49.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,556,858 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $514,973,000 after buying an additional 7,414,573 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth about $84,795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $76,343,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,258,917 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $51,597,000 after buying an additional 506,780 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut LKQ from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LKQ from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of LKQ from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. LKQ Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.57%. LKQ's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. LKQ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Sue Gove purchased 9,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $201,091.35. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,880.29. This trade represents a 89.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Scott Powell purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,998 shares in the company, valued at $402,111.70. This trade represents a 90.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,595 shares of company stock valued at $792,621. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation is a distributor of vehicle parts and services used in collision repair and vehicle maintenance. Its products include recycled original-equipment parts, aftermarket replacement parts, remanufactured and refurbished components, and specialty parts for cars and trucks. The company supplies collision repair shops, mechanical repair businesses, dealerships, and other customers. Its operations serve markets across North America and Europe, as well as Taiwan. Founded in 1998, LKQ grew through acquisitions in the vehicle recycling and parts distribution industries.

Further Reading

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