Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 239.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,700 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 225,425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of State Street worth $55,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on State Street from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of State Street from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial set a $200.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ronald O’Hanley sold 14,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,395,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,537,963. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP W. Hu sold 7,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.63, for a total transaction of $1,197,104.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,657.85. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.1%

STT stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.09. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $195.93. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Tracing its origins to the Union Bank, established in Boston in 1792, the company has a long history serving businesses and institutions. State Street provides investment servicing and investment management services. Its offerings include custody, fund administration, accounting, middle-office services, and data and analytics for institutional investors and financial firms. Through State Street Investment Management, formerly known as State Street Global Advisors, it also offers investment strategies and products, including exchange-traded funds.

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