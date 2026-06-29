State Street Corporation $STT Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 1,076.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,662 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in State Street were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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State Street News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP W. Bradford Hu sold 9,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $1,431,084.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,403.20. This trade represents a 13.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mostapha Tahiri sold 9,611 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $1,469,810.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,701.06. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,876 shares of company stock worth $5,866,583 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $168.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.11. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $175.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.47%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. State Street's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on State Street from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of State Street from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of State Street from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.16.

View Our Latest Report on STT

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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