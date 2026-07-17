State Street Corporation $STT Stock Position Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,775 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in State Street were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,829,271 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $367,041,000 after buying an additional 377,568 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,199 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,534 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $185.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $165.17 and its 200-day moving average is $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $192.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. State Street's payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $243,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,781,829.78. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP W. Bradford Hu sold 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $1,431,084.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,251,403.20. This represents a 13.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,876 shares of company stock worth $5,866,583. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about State Street

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Positive Sentiment: State Street delivered Q2 earnings of $3.65 per share, ahead of the $3.30 consensus estimate, on revenue of $4.05 billion versus $3.88 billion expected, signaling better-than-expected profitability and sales. Article title

State Street delivered Q2 earnings of $3.65 per share, ahead of the $3.30 consensus estimate, on revenue of $4.05 billion versus $3.88 billion expected, signaling better-than-expected profitability and sales. Positive Sentiment: Revenue jumped 23.3% from a year ago, supported by stronger fee income, higher net interest income, and no credit-loss provision, which suggests healthy core business trends. Article title

Revenue jumped 23.3% from a year ago, supported by stronger fee income, higher net interest income, and no credit-loss provision, which suggests healthy core business trends. Positive Sentiment: Assets under custody and administration and assets under management reached record levels, with AUM reported at about $6.3 trillion, reinforcing that client inflows and market values are boosting State Street’s fee base. Article title

Assets under custody and administration and assets under management reached record levels, with AUM reported at about $6.3 trillion, reinforcing that client inflows and market values are boosting State Street’s fee base. Positive Sentiment: Management also boosted its 2026 outlook after the beat, which investors often read as a sign that the strong quarter may not be a one-off. Article title

Management also boosted its 2026 outlook after the beat, which investors often read as a sign that the strong quarter may not be a one-off. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the earnings call highlighted record results and operational strength, but the key market driver remains the earnings beat and improving asset flows rather than any single new strategic announcement. Article title

Commentary around the earnings call highlighted record results and operational strength, but the key market driver remains the earnings beat and improving asset flows rather than any single new strategic announcement. Neutral Sentiment: State Street also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.92 per share, a shareholder-friendly move that supports the investment case, though it is less likely to be the main driver of the stock’s move today. Article title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of State Street from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on State Street in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Further Reading

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