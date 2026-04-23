Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,836 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Steel Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting Steel Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported improving Q1 profit and a constructive outlook that drove a market rally and an all‑time high in the stock. Read More.

Company reported improving Q1 profit and a constructive outlook that drove a market rally and an all‑time high in the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical/momentum recognition — STLD earned a 95+ composite rating, signaling strong momentum and institutional interest that can attract inflows. Read More.

Technical/momentum recognition — STLD earned a 95+ composite rating, signaling strong momentum and institutional interest that can attract inflows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and ratings across the board (Citigroup to $255, BMO to $240, KeyCorp to $241, Wells Fargo to $235), reflecting stronger near‑term earnings visibility and supporting higher upside expectations. Read More.

Analysts raised targets and ratings across the board (Citigroup to $255, BMO to $240, KeyCorp to $241, Wells Fargo to $235), reflecting stronger near‑term earnings visibility and supporting higher upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted record shipments and robust demand in the Q1 highlights and earnings presentation, which underpins revenue/volume strength going into the year. Read More.

Company highlighted record shipments and robust demand in the Q1 highlights and earnings presentation, which underpins revenue/volume strength going into the year. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call and transcript released — useful for digging into guidance, mix and margin details but not market moving by itself until follow‑up commentary or revisions. Read More.

Full earnings call and transcript released — useful for digging into guidance, mix and margin details but not market moving by itself until follow‑up commentary or revisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS slightly missed consensus (by a penny) and commentary flagged some margin/cash nuances — a reminder that upside is not unanimous and that near‑term results carry execution risk. Read More.

Reported EPS slightly missed consensus (by a penny) and commentary flagged some margin/cash nuances — a reminder that upside is not unanimous and that near‑term results carry execution risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management noted some drag from aluminum/other operations on the call, which may weigh on margins until mix or pricing normalizes. Investors should watch margin trends and free cash flow in coming quarters. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $210.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.24. 59,109 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $229.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.64 and a 200-day moving average of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.22%.The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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