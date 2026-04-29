Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,021,248 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 137,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.66% of Steel Dynamics worth $2,884,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,746,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 493,290 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $68,779,000 after acquiring an additional 283,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,542 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 277,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6,163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 274,861 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 270,473 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $210.33.

View Our Latest Report on STLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 4,825 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,088,423.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 122,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,578,734.06. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Cornew sold 5,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,299 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,206.13. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.9%

STLD stock opened at $226.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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