SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 44,123 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pfizer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 631,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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