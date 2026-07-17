SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 637.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,516,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,402,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,184,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,601 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,588,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its price target on Texas Instruments to $390 from $325 and kept an Overweight/Strong-Buy view, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings power and implying meaningful upside from current levels. KeyCorp price target raise

KeyCorp raised its price target on Texas Instruments to $390 from $325 and kept an view, signaling confidence in the company’s earnings power and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp also lifted multiple forward EPS estimates for TXN, including FY2026 and FY2027, suggesting expectations for improving profitability and a stronger demand backdrop. KeyCorp earnings estimates

Analysts at KeyCorp also lifted multiple forward EPS estimates for TXN, including FY2026 and FY2027, suggesting expectations for improving profitability and a stronger demand backdrop. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $1.42 per share , reinforcing Texas Instruments’ reputation as a shareholder-friendly semiconductor name with strong cash generation. Dividend announcement

The board declared a third-quarter cash dividend of , reinforcing Texas Instruments’ reputation as a shareholder-friendly semiconductor name with strong cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles note TXN is heading into its July 22 earnings report with expectations for a better quarter, but they are largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific disclosures. Earnings preview

Several recent articles note TXN is heading into its July 22 earnings report with expectations for a better quarter, but they are largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive catalyst mix, some market reports said TXN has recently underperformed peers, which may reflect investor caution ahead of earnings and a high valuation after the stock’s big run-up this year. Peer underperformance report

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $281.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.18. The stock has a market cap of $265.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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