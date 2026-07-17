SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,867 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $347.61 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $346.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

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Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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