SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morningstar cut ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus set a $2,100.00 price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

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ASML Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,747.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $687.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,731.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,500.42. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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