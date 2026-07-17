SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,998 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in MetLife were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,960 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MetLife by 924.1% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 28,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,096 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting MetLife

Here are the key news stories impacting MetLife this week:

Positive Sentiment: MetLife Stadium is in the spotlight ahead of the World Cup final, with multiple guides on tickets, travel, kickoff times and fan logistics highlighting the scale of the event and the stadium’s global exposure.

MetLife Stadium is in the spotlight ahead of the World Cup final, with multiple guides on tickets, travel, kickoff times and fan logistics highlighting the scale of the event and the stadium’s global exposure. Positive Sentiment: FIFA is even selling pieces of the World Cup final field from MetLife Stadium, underscoring the event’s commercial buzz and added publicity for the MetLife name.

FIFA is even selling pieces of the World Cup final field from MetLife Stadium, underscoring the event’s commercial buzz and added publicity for the MetLife name. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks article says MetLife is embedding AI across underwriting, claims, and customer service, which could lower costs and strengthen margins over time. Article Title

A Zacks article says MetLife is embedding AI across underwriting, claims, and customer service, which could lower costs and strengthen margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst firm trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to $9.90 from $9.95, but the new forecast is still close to the broader consensus of $9.97, so the impact on the stock appears limited for now.

One analyst firm trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to $9.90 from $9.95, but the new forecast is still close to the broader consensus of $9.97, so the impact on the stock appears limited for now. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about Tom Cruise, fan guides, and global kickoff times mainly reflect surrounding World Cup hype rather than any direct change to MetLife’s fundamentals.

Articles about Tom Cruise, fan guides, and global kickoff times mainly reflect surrounding World Cup hype rather than any direct change to MetLife’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: There are lingering mentions that MetLife’s World Cup grass field faced earlier concerns, which could raise questions about event readiness, though recent coverage suggests the surface is passing its final test.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Evercore set a $96.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities set a $103.00 price objective on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.57.

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MetLife Stock Up 1.5%

MET stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $94.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.66%.The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MetLife's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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