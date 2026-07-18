SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 22,193 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $723,339,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 486,861 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,537,000 after buying an additional 458,746 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $99,680,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $496,872,000 after acquiring an additional 331,170 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts: Sign Up

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $369.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.26 and a 52-week high of $370.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $321.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $329.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,678.10. This trade represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,853,239.50. The trade was a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Travelers Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Travelers Companies wasn't on the list.

While Travelers Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here