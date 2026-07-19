SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,202 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bruker by 2,963.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,366,520 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $111,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,269 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 125.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,215 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,404 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $108,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,460 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,839,587 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $86,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

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Bruker Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -242.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $64.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Bruker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Further Reading

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