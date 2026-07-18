SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $397.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.69 and a 200 day moving average of $228.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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