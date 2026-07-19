SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 26,825 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 26,825 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,440,210 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,957 shares in the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 702.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 576,026 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $38,283,000 after buying an additional 504,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $495,956,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.9%

FIS stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $82.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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