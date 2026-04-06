Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. Invests $24.59 Million in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI

Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,590,000. Bilibili accounts for 11.3% of Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 226.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bilibili by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company's stock.

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Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of BILI stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bilibili from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bilibili

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili NASDAQ: BILI is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

Further Reading

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