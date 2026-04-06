Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,141 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Vipshop accounts for 1.1% of Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 94,421 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $3,401,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $4,971,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 37.6% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,736 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 294,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,406,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vipshop Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $14.96 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Vipshop's previous annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Vipshop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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