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Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Vipshop logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Step Capital Management bought a new stake of 132,141 shares in Vipshop (≈$2.34M), making the position 1.1% of its portfolio and its 10th largest holding; overall institutional ownership of Vipshop is about 48.82% with several other funds also adding or initiating positions.
  • Vipshop raised its annual dividend to $0.62 per share (up from $0.43), with an ex-dividend date of April 10 and a payment date of April 24.
  • Analysts have a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.48, while the stock trades near $14.96 with a market cap of about $7.67B and a P/E of 7.52.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vipshop.

Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,141 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Vipshop accounts for 1.1% of Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 94,421 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $3,401,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $4,971,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 37.6% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,736 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 294,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,406,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $14.96 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Vipshop's previous annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Vipshop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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