Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,871 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.13.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $273.36 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.82. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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