Stephens Inc. AR Sells 102,100 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,973 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 102,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in AT&T were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 496,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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