Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,784 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $938.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $895.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 187,300 shares of company stock valued at $162,779,604 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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