Stephens Inc. AR Sells 89,724 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 89,724 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in HP were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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HP Trading Up 15.2%

HPQ opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. HP's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $21.67.

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About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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