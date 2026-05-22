Stephens Inc. AR Takes $582,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total value of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,992 shares of company stock valued at $139,220,810. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,561.25 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $643.36 and a twelve month high of $1,675.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,345.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,136.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 112.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report).

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