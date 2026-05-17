Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 61,719 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,196 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Verisk Analytics worth $77,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,522 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $106,802,000 after acquiring an additional 142,911 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,196,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $300,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $184.33 and its 200 day moving average is $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $238.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $214,200 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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