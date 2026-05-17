Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 98,854 Shares of Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,143 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,854 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Braze worth $42,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Braze by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Braze by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Insider Activity at Braze

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 35,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $710,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 209,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,212.96. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,413 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $447,172.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,491,098 shares in the company, valued at $76,034,289.14. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,676 shares of company stock worth $1,737,811. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $37.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $205.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.23 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.Braze's revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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