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Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $100.81 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
Burlington Stores logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stephens Investment Management Group cut its Burlington Stores stake by 18.2% in the first quarter, but still held 309,814 shares valued at about $100.8 million.
  • Burlington Stores beat earnings expectations for the latest quarter, posting EPS of $2.01 versus $1.80 expected and revenue of $2.86 billion, up 14.1% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains generally upbeat on BURL, with 15 Buy ratings and 5 Hold ratings; the average price target is $353.56, above the stock’s recent price around $313.49.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,814 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,075 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Burlington Stores worth $100,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,110,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,078 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company's stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,157 shares of the company's stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,176 shares of the company's stock worth $355,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $313.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.49 and a 1 year high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 81,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,669,736.01. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,036 shares of company stock worth $9,131,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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