Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Invests $10.73 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,728,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,550.02 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,308.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,123.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $643.36 and a 12 month high of $1,675.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 380 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.81, for a total value of $601,847.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,521.39. This trade represents a 29.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total value of $25,943,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $176,819,311. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,992 shares of company stock worth $120,484,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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