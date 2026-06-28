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Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
TJX Companies logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its TJX stake by 42.6% in the first quarter, buying 10,751 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 35,978 shares valued at about $5.75 million.
  • TJX posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $1.19 per share versus the $1.02 consensus and revenue of $14.32 billion, up 9.2% year over year. The company also reaffirmed forward guidance, with analysts expecting about $5.17 EPS for the current year.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish on TJX, with multiple buy/outperform ratings and an average price target of $174.58, though some insider selling and a recent rating cut to hold added a note of caution.
  • Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies.

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $155.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

More TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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