Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 345,464 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.36. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.50 and a 12 month high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Weiss Ratings raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Further Reading

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