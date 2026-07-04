Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 23,810 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Crown were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Crown by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Crown by 39.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,471,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Stock Down 0.1%

Crown stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Crown's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,163,875. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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