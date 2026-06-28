Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,018 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 554 shares of the construction company's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $1,123.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $986.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $881.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.59 and a 1 year high of $1,143.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,070.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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