Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,282 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,841 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Carnival were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Get Carnival alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,620.19. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 55,058 shares of company stock worth $1,524,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.60 to $30.10 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Carnival from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.13.

View Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:CCL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.32.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Carnival News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here