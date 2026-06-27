Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 19,489 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,551 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 19,489 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $21,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 499,097 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $37,812,000 after purchasing an additional 71,173 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 148,104 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 461,461 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 216,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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