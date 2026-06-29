Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,206,761 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,619,626,000 after purchasing an additional 126,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,544 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,718,371,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 758,862 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $817,285,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $851.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $686.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.01 and a 52 week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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