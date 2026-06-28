Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,813 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,835 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,147 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock's fifty day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,107,013.10. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $109,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,091,598.08. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,028 shares of company stock worth $1,370,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sempra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sempra Energy wasn't on the list.

While Sempra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here