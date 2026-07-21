Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,160 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 28,996 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $650.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $1,005.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $795.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.30.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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