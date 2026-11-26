State Street Corp cut its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,462 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,293,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.15% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $471,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $2,713,946,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $395,056,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $144,725,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,536,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $36,439,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.8%

STRL opened at $260.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.97. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $7.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.38. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $754.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $804.00 to $742.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $742.00 price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $709.14.

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Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. NASDAQ: STRL is a U.S.-based construction company that delivers infrastructure and building services through its E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions and Building Solutions segments. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides site development and related services for data centers, manufacturing facilities, distribution centers and other large-scale projects. Transportation Solutions builds and improves public infrastructure, including roads and bridges, while Building Solutions focuses on concrete foundations and other construction services for residential and commercial customers.

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