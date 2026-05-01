Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,889,701 shares of the company's stock after selling 205,264 shares during the quarter. Stevanato Group comprises 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.61% of Stevanato Group worth $158,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,896 shares of the company's stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 213,602 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company's stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 695,245 shares of the company's stock worth $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,937 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,109 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter.

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Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €16.98 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is €15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.94. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €12.89 and a 52 week high of €28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported €0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of €346.50 million for the quarter. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.83%. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stevanato Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.50 price target on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on STVN

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group is a global provider of primary packaging solutions and related services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of glass drug containers such as vials, cartridges and pre-fillable syringes, as well as advanced inspection systems and assembly equipment. Its integrated offerings cover the entire packaging supply chain, from component production to bespoke filling lines and serialization technology.

In addition to its core glass business, Stevanato Group delivers engineering services and process validation support to pharmaceutical customers.

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