Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 193,087 shares of the memory chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $35,557,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in SK hynix during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK hynix in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SK hynix in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SK hynix in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SK hynix during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

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SK hynix News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about SKHY:

Positive Sentiment: SK hynix is benefiting from strong demand for advanced memory chips used in AI data centers, including high-bandwidth memory—a key component of AI infrastructure. SK hynix vs. TSMC article

SK hynix is benefiting from strong demand for advanced memory chips used in AI data centers, including high-bandwidth memory—a key component of AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: A report that SoftBank may be considering a roughly $1 trillion acquisition of SK hynix helped fuel a prior rally, but the possibility remains unconfirmed and may contribute to share-price volatility. Why SK Hynix Stock Skyrocketed Today

A report that SoftBank may be considering a roughly $1 trillion acquisition of SK hynix helped fuel a prior rally, but the possibility remains unconfirmed and may contribute to share-price volatility. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations and alleged misleading disclosures. These are investigations, not findings of wrongdoing, but may add uncertainty for investors. Kessler Topaz investigation announcement SBS Law investigation announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SKHY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of SK hynix in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of SK hynix from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $247.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKHY

SK hynix Trading Down 9.9%

NASDAQ:SKHY opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. SK hynix Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $154.71.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The memory chip maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SK hynix Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SK hynix

SK hynix is a South Korean semiconductor company that develops and manufactures memory products for use in computers, mobile devices, data centers and other electronics. Its principal products include dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), as well as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors. The company's memory products support applications ranging from personal computing and smartphones to servers, artificial intelligence systems and automotive electronics.

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