Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,231 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stifel Financial alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SF

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE SF opened at $80.70 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $89.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Stifel Financial's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Stifel Financial's payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stifel Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stifel Financial wasn't on the list.

While Stifel Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here