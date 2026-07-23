Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,122 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 215,820 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Stifel Financial worth $32,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stifel Financial alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $362,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $172,446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $193,403,000 after buying an additional 890,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,284,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $160,883,000 after buying an additional 433,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $391,674,000 after buying an additional 419,038 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stifel Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel reported Q2 2026 earnings per share of $1.42, above the consensus estimate, while net revenue rose to $1.45 billion from $1.28 billion a year ago, signaling better-than-expected profitability. Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Stifel reported Q2 2026 earnings per share of $1.42, above the consensus estimate, while net revenue rose to $1.45 billion from $1.28 billion a year ago, signaling better-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Net income available to common shareholders increased to $217.2 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, up sharply from $145.7 million, or $0.89 per share, in the prior-year quarter, showing strong year-over-year earnings momentum. Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net income available to common shareholders increased to $217.2 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, up sharply from $145.7 million, or $0.89 per share, in the prior-year quarter, showing strong year-over-year earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some headlines noted that Stifel missed certain Q2 sales expectations, suggesting revenue strength was good but not enough to fully satisfy every analyst forecast. Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Some headlines noted that Stifel missed certain Q2 sales expectations, suggesting revenue strength was good but not enough to fully satisfy every analyst forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage and price-target updates around the earnings release may be reinforcing investor interest, but they do not change the core earnings picture by themselves. Brokerages Set Stifel Financial Corporation PT at $91.75

Stifel Financial Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:SF opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial's payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $89.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stifel Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stifel Financial wasn't on the list.

While Stifel Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here