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Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Stifel Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its Stifel Financial stake by 61.8% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 412,508 shares worth approximately $30.5 million. Institutional investors collectively own 82.01% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67; recent targets include $86 from JPMorgan and $90 from UBS.
  • Stifel reported quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, beating estimates by $0.09, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $1.45 billion. The stock opened at $82.38, and the company’s annualized dividend is $1.36 per share, yielding 1.7%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,508 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 157,609 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Stifel Financial worth $30,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,162.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 59,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 31,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.67.

View Our Latest Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.9%

SF opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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