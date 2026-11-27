State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,861,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,890,164 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.22% of Stifel Financial worth $340,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 481 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SF shares. Capital One Financial set a $75.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Stifel Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company whose businesses include wealth management and institutional services. Through its brokerage and advisory operations, the company provides investment advice, financial planning, securities trading and related services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its institutional business offers equity and fixed-income research, sales and trading, investment banking, mergers and acquisitions advice, and public finance services. Stifel also provides banking and lending services through affiliated businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report).

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