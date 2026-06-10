Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 26,455 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Stonebrook Private Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,455 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.'s holdings in Realty Income were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Realty Income to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.46.

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Realty Income Trading Up 1.9%

Realty Income stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's payout ratio is 266.39%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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