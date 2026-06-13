Storgate LLC Buys Shares of 4,235 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Storgate LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,235 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Celestica comprises 1.0% of Storgate LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Celestica by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Celestica by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Celestica Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $393.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $474.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.66. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CLS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD upped their price objective on Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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