Straight Path Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Straight Path Wealth Management reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 40,952 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.4% of Straight Path Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management's holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,613,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,773 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $168,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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